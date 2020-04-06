It started with a simple wish to help.
George Hay, marketing director for Jim Burke Ford Lincoln in Bakersfield, learned about a two-pronged effort in New Orleans to help front-line emergency room staff who have been impacted by COVID-19. At the same time, the effort would provide much-needed support to local restaurants whose owners and employees are hurting from the shutdown.
He soon learned that local state Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, was exploring the same idea. And ... BOOM! Food for the Frontline Kern County was born.
"I called Vince and said let's get together on this," Hay told The Californian on Monday. "He said it's a great opportunity to help out in two ways."
Starting Monday, Frontline Kern County began raising funds. Working with the Kern Community Foundation, they are raising money to provide meals to emergency room staff who may be feeling a little overwhelmed, quality meals prepared by local restaurants — all paid for through local donations.
"We're already building a list of restaurants," Hay said. "And we expect that list to grow."
The meals will be purchased and delivered with the support of community donations. Even a small donation will help feed medical personnel working on the front lines of the pandemic. As an added benefit, it is hoped small businesses and employees impacted by the statewide quarantine will see an increase in demand.
Each meal will cost $20. Funds raised will go to the purchase of food and materials from local restaurants. These meals will be given directly to medical staff serving in Kern County.
"The next 30 days will be difficult for communities large and small as they struggle to combat COVID-19," the newly formed organization said in news release. "Whether you purchase one meal or 10 your effort will help us give back to the men and women on the frontline."
Local restaurants or catering companies that want to participate should email the group at frontlinekern@gmail.com. Donate online at the Kern Community Foundation Events Page at www.kernfoundation.org/events/
Visit them on Facebook at Food for the Frontline Kern County.
“The Food for the Frontline effort in Kern County is a tremendous way for residents to give to help our health care workers in our hospitals but also to support our local restaurants," Fong said in an email.
"Our community is a family, and this is a positive way of taking care of each other during this challenging time. I encourage everyone who can to consider buying a meal for nurses, doctors, and hospital support staff who are working around the clock to care for those in need.”
(1) comment
Good story but.........THE MEALS cost $20.00! Huh...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.