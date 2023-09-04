The last thing a college student should have to worry about is where their next meal is coming from.
At Bakersfield College’s Panorama campus, commuting students have few options for food outside the college in between classes. Gas stations border the parking lots, which can mean a 15- to 20-minute walk each way to get a snack.
“There’s places to get food down the street, but I don’t feel like walking all the way down through the parking lot,” BC student Emilio Hernandez said. “At that point, I’d rather just go home.”
To combat continued food insecurity, administrators recently opened the doors of a new Basic Needs Center, where students can be guaranteed of their next meal, free of charge.
The center offers snacks, frozen meals, canned goods — just enough for students who have other pressing concerns. It’s accessible for any student who is enrolled in at least 0.5 units and has a current BC Renegade card.
Stocked on the shelves is produce sourced from neighbor donations, BC’s edible garden and Community Action Partnership of Kern, which helps run a monthly farmers market on campus. Just recently, a large shipment of eggplant, romaine lettuce and cabbage arrived, said Caitlin Davidson, program manager for the center.
“A lot of the things that people may leave behind at the grocery store when they’re trying to make ends meet (are offered),” Davidson said. “Our produce just flies off the shelves.”
Clothing, family and hygiene items, as well as cleaning supplies — a whole lot of bleach — is also available for students.
The food pantry is for students facing food insecurity, a concern that became more apparent during the pandemic and, BC officials caution, has continued.
Some 40 percent of California students live with “low” or “very low” food security, according to a 2022 survey. A paper published last year in Public Health Nutrition said food-insecure students were less likely to finish their college education.
Students are given 12 points each week, and can pay $15 per semester for a sticker program that awards three extra points, among other perks. But despite a line that wraps around the building, the sticker program is not a huge hit, Davidson said, as many students come and go from the commuter college.
The pantry has existed since 2009, positioned on the back end of the college’s dining commons nearby. With its central location on campus, Davidson said the center is used heavily.
“It definitely wasn’t as visible but it’s also a bigger space,” Davidson said. “With the new space, we’re able to put everything in one area.”
Now, students wait up to 30 to 35 minutes at peak hours for their turn.
“It is a long line but if you get in at certain times, it’s not so bad,” said BC student Joshua Abreyu, who politely declined to share the right time to come by.
In the former space, Davidson said, an average 1,000 students a week visited.
“Last week was our first now that school’s back in session and we saw 1,500,” she said Thursday, adding that it's likely due to the better visibility.
“Sweets, a drink and a snack before class,” Abreyu said.