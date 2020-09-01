The Mission at Kern County will continue its food distribution efforts with three upcoming giveaways in September.
In a news release, The Mission said food distributions will take place Wednesday as well as Sept. 9 and Sept. 16. Pickup times are from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at The Mission's headquarters, 821 E. 21st Street
During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Mission said it’s handed out nearly 500,000 pounds of pre-packaged boxes of meat and cheese, which have been provided by the USDA Farm to Families Program.
The boxes are free to families and The Mission isn’t requiring vouchers. The packages are designed to feed a family of six their protein needs for one week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.