The Mission at Kern County has received five more weeks worth of food boxes for families in need, which will allow the organization to extend its Farm to Families Food Box Distribution program.
The Mission said the distribution efforts, which began as a four-week program, will now be running six months long through the end of October thanks to this latest extension.
According to a news release, The Mission said it’s handed out more than a ½-million pounds of pre-packaged boxes of meat and cheese, which have been provided by the USDA program.
The boxes are free for pickup, and the packages are designed to feed a family for one week. The Mission provides one box per car.
According to The Mission’s executive director Carlos Baldovinos, the drive-thru pickup will be open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Pickup dates next month are Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28.
