Jaime Orona has never seen anything quite like it.
The 20,000-square-foot warehouse he manages in southeast Bakersfield is buzzing with activity as forklift drivers stack pallets and 18-wheelers drop off trailer loads of more food than has ever before crossed its loading dock and warehouse floor.
The need for food assistance for area families has exploded since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, says Orona, program manager for the Community Action Partnership of Kern's food bank, which actually includes multiple warehouses.
And the holiday season seems to have shined an even brighter light on the growing need.
"Since COVID began, we have gone from (distributing) 1.5 million pounds of food per month to 2.8 million pounds (of food per month)," says Orona.
And what's happening at CAPK is reflected elsewhere.
"This Thanksgiving there is definitely a greater need in our community for people who are food insecure," says Robin Robinson, community development and church engagement director at CityServe Bakersfield.
"Even though there are many agencies and nonprofits that are helping, the number of families who are absolutely in need is much greater than we’ve ever seen," Robinson says.
Like CAPK and myriad other nonprofits, agencies and churches that help get food to towns and neighborhoods across Kern County, CityServe distributes year round. But they seem to redouble their efforts for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
"Through CityServe in our neighborhood church we are able to help more than 1,350 families over Thursday and Friday with wholesome, nutritious food going into their homes," Robinson says. "There will be the Thanksgiving fixin’s in most of the boxes and other food boxes with eggs, dairy, cheese, produce and other items needed by families.
"For us this is about a 600 percent increase from what we did last year," she says.
According to James Burger, CAPK's outreach and advocacy coordinator, the increasing need for food assistance can't be blamed solely on COVID-19. The need has been rising steadily for three years.
In 2018, the nonprofit distributed 13 million pounds of food to Kern County residents in need. The following year, 20.4 million pounds of food was given to local families.
By the end of October this year, 24 million pounds of food had already been distributed, Burger says, most of that through more than 150 partner sites, from small area churches to big community distribution centers.
But the message was clear: The need has been on the increase, nearly doubling since 2018.
"If people keep on giving and corporations continue to provide support, we should be OK," says Orona. "But if everything stopped tomorrow, we'd probably have a month and a half of food left."
Louis Gill, the executive director of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, says the supply of food has been a little short from what he's used to seeing during the holidays.
Not only does the center feed its residents, it keeps a food pantry to help feed those who knock on their door hungry.
And they reach out into the surrounding community as well.
"That is also seeing a great deal of pressure," Gill says of the food pantry and the center's mission to provide assistance outside of its fence line.
"We are definitely seeing an increase in food insecurity," he says. "A lot of people are living month to month."
Early in the year, Gill says, the homeless center was serving about 12,000 meals a month. This month, it's up to about 17,000.
Bakersfield is a giving community, but for many in our city, it's easy to go to work and come home each day without really seeing how tens of thousands of of our fellow residents are living on the edge, Gill observes.
"There's a huge difference in how people are experiencing the pandemic and the economic downturn," he says. "It depends on the neighborhood you're living in."
Monsignor Perry Kavookjian, pastor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in northwest Bakersfield, says it's true that the parish doesn't normally see homeless at the church. But many parishioners do reach out to those less fortunate.
"The parish collected a record amount of food to help Catholic Charities distribute turkeys (and the fixings) for Thanksgiving," he says.
A Thanksgiving food drive operated by the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Charities collected 174 turkeys, 28 hams and raised $6,856 to help purchase food for families in need.
"It worked out really well," Kavookjian says. "Raising nearly $7,000 is incredible."
Those wishing to donate or volunteer their time should start by visiting the websites of the organization or nonprofit.
And those experiencing food insecurity or other concerns, should call 211, kind of the front door to a number of resources that are available.
But even the 211 system is seeing a huge increase in calls for help.
According to CAPK's Burger, 211 calls for food assistance alone logged a 106 percent increase from last year to this year.
In 2019, the 211 system received 33,765 calls for food assistance, Burger said.
As of Oct. 31, the need had skyrocketed to 69,531 calls.