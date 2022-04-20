Food bank expansion expected to help fight hunger

The Community Action Partnership of Kern hosted a discussion Wednesday on food insecurity, as well as how its latest progress — the final funding piece for a $12 million, 40,000-square-foot expansion of its food storage hub — will help feed those in need in Kern County.
The construction phase of the CAPK Food Bank’s expansion, which now sits as a large lot being graded directly behind the current facility off East Belle Terrace, recently received a $3 million boost through a federal appropriations bill thanks to Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, who was on hand for the discussion.
The funding, which came through last month, was critical for CAPK, according to CEO Jeremy Tobias, who led the forum and said food insecurity has grown locally since the onset of the pandemic. Donations have grown, too.
Tobias mentioned that the organization’s donated food supply went from 23 million pounds of storage in 2019 to 33 million pounds in 2020, largely due to COVID-19. That showed the need for more storage space.
While the 2021 numbers were similar to the 2019 level, he added that so far this year, through the more than 150 partner organizations that help CAPK distribute the millions of pounds of donated food, he’s seeing the need rise again.
Tobias also mentioned an ironic duality of Kern County: It’s one of the most productive areas in the nation in terms of food supply, but also one of its hungriest.
Almost 21 percent of children in Kern are food insecure, he said, compared to 13.6 percent of children in California and 14.6 percent of children in the United States.
And when CAPK surveyed nearly 750 of its clients last year, the overwhelming No. 1 priority was food insecurity, according to Fred Plane, chairman of CAPK’s board of directors.
County Public Health Services Director Brynn Carrigan also pointed out one of the unfortunate consequences of having higher than average rates of food insecurity and poverty is increased risk for obesity, as well as associated ailments, such as heart disease. Approximately 78 percent of Kern residents are overweight or obese, and the county has the highest mortality rate from diabetes in the state, she said.
While Kern Public Health is working on a program to highlight the importance of healthier food choices and awareness through its Know Your Numbers initiative, which encourages residents to get health screenings and understand indicators, a more recent effort to provide healthier options in the food bank is another way these health risks are being addressed.
For its part, one of the area’s top agricultural employers, Grimmway Farms, noted during Wednesday's talk it has significantly increased its donations of produce. Prior to the pandemic, the grower was donating about 400,000 pounds of food per year, whereas by June 2020, it had already surpassed the 1 million-pound mark for that year.
Kevin Burton, chairman of the CAPK Foundation board, which handles fundraising for the organization, said the growing need, as well as the support for the community, were big drivers in the push for the food bank expansion, which officials hope to have completed by this fall.
At points during the pandemic, the food bank’s warehouse not only had all of its shelves filled with food that was distributed, the food stores also filled the aisles.
“We must be ready for the next emergency,” he said. “It’s not if, it’s when, and we need to make sure we can take that capacity because the ever-growing population of Kern County is continuing to grow. That need is always going to be here and it’s going to continue to grow.”