Fong's bill to crack down on illegal vehicle 'sideshows' heads to governor

Legislation authored by Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, to crack down on illegal street racing by allowing courts to suspend for up to six months the driver's license of anyone participating in "sideshows" is heading to the governor's desk.
Assembly Bill 3 on Wednesday unanimously cleared the state Legislature.
“Illegal street racing and sideshows wreak havoc in our communities, draw permanent damage to our roads, and claim innocent lives,” Fong said in a statement. “This bill gives law enforcement an additional tool to curb reckless sideshows and sends a strong message that this dangerous activity will not be tolerated.”
As defined in AB 3, “sideshows” occur when two or more vehicles block or impede traffic on a highway for the purpose of performing vehicle stunts, speed contests or reckless driving for an audience, according to a news release from Fong's office.