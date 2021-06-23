Fong names JJ's Legacy district's 2021 Nonprofit of the Year

State Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, has named JJ'S Legacy as the 34th Assembly District's 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year.
The nonprofit advocates for organ, eye and tissue donation, and it provides fresh food boxes for organ recipients and their families. It was started shortly after Bakersfield resident Jeffrey Johns died in 2009, and his family decided to donate his organs to save the lives of five people.
In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic forced JJ's Legacy to pivot. Volunteers with the nonprofit's "Got the Dot" leadership program met with high school students over Zoom to provide education on the importance of signing up to be an organ donor.
JJ's also started a new program to provide gas cards to individuals who had received organs to reduce travel costs associated with follow-up treatment.
"Our nonprofit has been successful during this challenging time because of our amazing supporters and we can't wait to continue our mission to educate Kern County residents about the need and importance of increasing our donor registration with the support of the community," JJ's Founder and Johns' mother, Lori Malkin, said in a news release Wednesday.