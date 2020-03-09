Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, introduced a bill Monday that would bring additional penalties to those who publicly exhibit a propensity for street racing.
Under Assembly Bill 2565, acts such as engine-revving and burning out vehicle tires in front of a group of spectators could lead to suspension of a driver’s license, according to a news release from Fong’s office.
The release stated AB 2565 would provide an additional tool for law enforcement as officials look to curtail street racing in Bakersfield and throughout the state.
“I authored this bill in response to what our local law enforcement officials have conveyed as a troubling and problematic trend in our neighborhoods,” Fong said in the release. “We need to increase the penalties for illegal street racing activities to send a message that this activity will not be tolerated.”
Street racing has been a hot topic in Bakersfield in recent months, with things culminating in November after a street racer struck a minivan in southwest Bakersfield. The accident killed the minivan's driver, Maria Blaney Navarro, 58, of Bakersfield, and seriously injured her two grandchildren.
Leading up to the incident community complaints on street racing were prevalent, particularly from residents in southwest Bakersfield.
