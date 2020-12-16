Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, introduced a bill Wednesday with fellow Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, that would limit the governor’s ability under the California Emergency Services Act to unilaterally enact or change laws or regulations 60 days after an emergency is declared.
A news release from Fong’s office stated that AB 108 would require the governor to seek approval of the Legislature for any proposed changes to laws and regulations under CESA 60 days after the emergency declaration. The release states that the proposed bill is modeled on emergency powers laws in other states, and seeks to restore balance between co-equal branches of government.
Fong said the bill is in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom and how, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he "has unilaterally changed our state’s laws without the input of the state Legislature, which is unacceptable.”
“The California Constitution places the authority to make laws solely under the legislative branch of government, but this governor has run roughshod over these constitutional checks-and-balances," Fong said. "We need to restore legislative accountability and balance that is foundational to our system of representative democracy.”