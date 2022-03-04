Fong hosts blood drive to strengthen dwindling supply of local blood

As a nationwide blood shortage strains the blood supply across the nation, Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, is holding the Kern County Gives Campaign to strengthen the stores locally.
“It’s critically important for our community. We have a significant blood shortage right now, not only in Kern County but throughout the nation,” Fong said Friday while he was giving blood at Houchin Community Blood Bank’s Bolthouse Drive location. “There are a lot of people that are hesitant, but I would encourage people to give blood for the first time and see that it’s simple, it’s easy and it saves lives.”
Fong has teamed up with Houchin to challenge Kern County residents to give 500 units of blood throughout the month of March. Currently, Houchin is giving socks to donors along with vouchers for Girl Scout Cookies and haircuts.
But for most donors, it’s not about the incentives. It’s about the knowledge that giving blood saves lives within Kern County. And time after time, Fong said Kern residents have responded to the call to give.
“We know that Kern County is such a generous community so we’re encouraging our community with the challenge that we have to get 500 units donated this month, and I think we’re going to hit that goal,” Fong said.
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, antibody screenings offered through blood donation proved popular enough to draw crowds to give blood. But, the lack of elective surgeries meant demand for blood was not as high.
Later Kern County ran perilously low on blood supply when interest in donation waned, and supplies decreased. Now, the shortage was somewhat mitigated by the lesser demand for blood in hospitals. While Kern County’s stores of blood have partially recovered, the demand, too, has also increased.
In addition, it is difficult for Kern County to rely on blood stores from out of the county, which are also facing challenges.
“It’s a nationwide epidemic,” said Martin Alonzo, chief operating officer for Houchin. “Everybody is trying to go to the same resources to pull blood.”
The lack of blood donation caused the Red Cross, which supplies 40 percent of the nation’s blood, to declare a national blood crisis for the first time in January. Spurred by a 10 percent decline in blood giving during the pandemic, the shortage caused some people across the country to be unable to receive blood.
“There’s a lot of dynamics going on in the blood world,” Alonzo said. “The real core blood demographic is aging out and there’s not that youth demographic coming in to restore that donor base. So that’s a big challenge for us and, really, everybody across the nation.”
Those who wish to donate can book an appointment at one of Houchin’s two community blood donation centers located at 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Drive. Appointments can be made by calling 661-323-4222. Use group code 3QD2 to be a part of the blood drive.
Several mobile blood clinics are scheduled throughout Kern County in March. Information on mobile clinics is available at https://hcbb.com/schedule/.