Fong honors nurse manager as 34th Assembly District’s Woman of the Year

Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, took the time to recognize a local frontline worker on Friday afternoon.
In a ceremony at Memorial Hospital, Fong named nurse manager Kimberly Sandoval as the 34th Assembly District’s 2021 Woman of the Year.
According to a news release from Fong’s office, Sandoval oversees 120 employees in Dignity Health’s Telemetry Unit, which was transitioned to a COVID-19 patient unit during the past year.
“It is important Kimberly is recognized for her nimble, thoughtful and strategic leadership which ensured the needs of the hospital, but also of our community, were met," Fong said in a statement. "Her work reflects all nurses and frontline workers in our hospital and medical community.”
Sandoval received her Associate of Science degree in Nursing from Antelope Valley College in December 2009 before starting her career at Memorial where she has served in a multitude of roles.
She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing Leadership to further enhance her career, the news release stated.
“I am truly honored to be receiving such recognition,” Sandoval said in the news release. “This has been an extremely challenging year for all healthcare workers and I am grateful to Assemblyman Vince Fong for allowing me to accept this on behalf of all women in healthcare and my amazing team at Memorial Hospital that I work with every day. This past year has been an important reminder of why we do what we do, especially in this time of uncertainty, thank you for this incredible recognition.”
According to the news release, the Woman of the Year event was founded in 1987 by Assemblywoman Bev Hansen and Assemblywoman Sally Tanner. In celebration of the contributions to society made by remarkable women throughout California, one woman from each Senate and Assembly district are invited to the Capitol and honored for their accomplishments on the floors of the Senate and Assembly.