Fong bill on forest management, wildfire resilience heads to Assembly floor for vote

The Assembly’s Appropriations Committee Thursday passed Assembly Bill 522, which is intended to promote forest management and build wildfire resilience, according to a news release from the bill’s author, Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield.
The bill is now headed to the Assembly floor for a vote.
“With the increasing threat of catastrophic wildfires, state leaders must incorporate plans to protect lives, homes, schools and businesses,” Fong said in a statement. “One effective measure is to remove excess fuel, including overgrown brush and shrubs, deadwood and debris.”
The bill, if passed, would allow private landowners to proceed with critical vegetation management on private land with a streamlined process, according to the release. Specifically, AB 522 removes barriers for landowners to use the state’s Forest Fire Prevention Pilot Project Exemption and extend this successful program into 2026.
The bill is part of an effort to help the state achieve its goal of treating 500,000 acres per year by 2025, the release added.