Following a recent incident where an anonymous user posted a video depicting child pornography during a public Bakersfield College Zoom meeting, the college is taking extra precautions to ensure safety.
President Sonya Christian said in a Renegade Roundup newsletter that BC will use the webinar version of Zoom "that provides more security to our virtual campuswide gatherings."
The new tool will be launched at 3 p.m. May 4 with the school's annual budget forum hosted by the Budget Committee.
Virtual seminars are on hiatus this week.
On April 20, college officials held a virtual forum to discuss the institution's response to COVID-19. During the meeting, the video was posted and the anonymous user was removed from the meeting by an administrator. The incident was reported to police.
According to police, the video clearly displayed illicit sexual acts with a child. The origin of the video and the identities of the involved suspect and victim are unknown. BPD, the college, other law enforcement partners and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force are working together on the investigation.
BC President Sonya Christian explained in a statement the college fell victim to the “Zoom-bombing” phenomenon, which refers to several other Zoom meetings across the country being interrupted by anonymous users.
Sgt. Nathan McCauley, BPD’s public information officer, said this is the first Zoom interruption he is aware of locally that involves "something criminal in nature."
