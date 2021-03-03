Following not guilty verdict, Kern DA warns of inherent risks of meeting via internet-based apps

A man was found not guilty of first-degree murder and robbery charges Wednesday in Kern County Superior Court.
According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Johnson was acquitted of a murder charge associated with the 2017 death of Jesus Torres.
Regardless, the District Attorney’s Office used the nature of Torres’ death as a call of caution to those who use internet-based apps to arrange meetings and business sales with strangers.
According to the news release, Torres was found dead in his car in August 2017 at Stiern Park in Bakersfield. An autopsy report indicated Torres died from a blow to the head from a blunt object, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Authorities said that Johnson and Torres were allegedly in communication leading up to Torres’ murder, with Johnson intending to meet Torres at Stiern Park to purchase a cell phone.
The two were determined to be in communication via the “OfferUp” digital app, as well as cell phone, IP address and email records, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Deputy District Attorney Richard Choi said that while investigators uncovered as much evidence as possible, it wasn’t enough for a guilty verdict in the courtroom.
“The case was challenging, but the memory of Jesus Torres and the pursuit of justice for his death required us to present the case to a jury to determine whether there was enough evidence to meet the ‘proof beyond a reasonable doubt’ required for conviction,” Choi said in the news release. “The jury performed their responsibility and determined that the evidence did not reach the level required for criminal conviction.”
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said those who use internet-based apps to arrange sales and meetings with strangers are taking an inherent risk.
“When meetings do occur for sales of items, it is best to arrange a meeting where cameras and law enforcement are present and visible, including specifically the front of police departments,” Zimmer said in the news release. “Not only does meeting near police departments reduce the risk of violence and robbery due to law enforcement’s immediate, visible presence, but it also increases the likelihood that any criminal acts that do occur can be immediately responded to and evidence of any crime be readily available and secured.”
Deputy Public Defender Mark Aguilar, who represented Johnson in the case, said that while there was circumstantial evidence that Johnson may have committed the murder, without hard evidence and witnesses to the alleged incident an acquittal was a logical verdict.
“My client was a possibility, but there were other possibilities too,” Aguilar said.