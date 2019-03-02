CALIFORNIA’S SAFELY SURRENDERED BABY LAW

THE LAW ...

• Permits the parent(s) or other person with lawful custody to safely and confidentially surrender a baby within three days of birth.

• Provides a safe place for babies.

• Protects the parent(s) or other person with lawful custody from prosecution for child abandonment.

• Does not require that names be given when the baby is surrendered.

• Allows the parent(s) or other person with lawful custody 14 days to change their mind.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

• Take the baby to an employee at a hospital or other safe surrender site (usually fire stations).

• State that you would like to safely surrender the baby.

• The employee will give you and the baby matching ID bracelets. This will help you reconnect with the baby if you change your mind.

• You will be provided with an optional medical questionnaire. This information can help keep the baby safe and healthy.

• Then, you are free to go — there are no other requirements.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: What happens to the baby?

A: The baby is examined and given medical treatment, if needed. The county child welfare agency will find a caring family to take care of the baby. If an adoptive family is not available right away, the baby will be placed with a temporary foster family until an adoptive family is located.

Q: What happens to the parent?

A: Once the parent or other person with lawful custody has safely turned over the baby, they are free to go, without any questions asked. No shame, no blame, no names!

Q: What happens if the parent changes their mind?

A: A parent or other person with lawful custody has 14 days to change their mind. They should bring their copy of the coded bracelet back to the safe-surrender site or call 877-BABY-SAF and say they want to regain custody.

Q: Can only a parent surrender the baby?

A: No. If you aren’t able for any reason to bring the baby to a safe-surrender site yourself, you can permit another person with lawful custody to surrender the baby for you.

Q: What information is needed?

A: None. You will be offered a voluntary medical questionnaire. This will help the doctors provide the best care for the baby.

Q: Is there another choice?

A: Yes. Adoption is always a choice. Adoption preserves the rights of all involved. Parents have the right to assist in selecting the adoptive parents and may be allowed to have contact with the baby after the adoption, if desired.

TO LEARN MORE

Visit www.babysafe.ca.gov or call 877-BABY-SAF (877-222-9723).

Source: California Department of Social Services