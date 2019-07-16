Signs of support for accused priest Father Craig Harrison are beginning to pop up around Bakersfield.
At least 200 corrugated plastic signs stating "We support Monsignor Craig Harrison" were given out recently at the store on 18th Street where his adopted son works, prompting an order for 100 more.
The black-and-white signs, measuring 12 inches by 18 inches, have been posted in front of at least a few local businesses since they were first made available last weekend.
One such business is H. Walker’s Mens Clothing & Accessories on 17th Street. Owner Tracy Kiser said she wanted to show her support for a friend and customer.
"We're just proud of who he is and what he's done for our community," Kiser said of Harrison.
The signs were ordered and paid for by local lawyer Dan Raytis, a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, where Monsignor Harrison worked as pastor until being placed on leave in April over allegations he sexually abused a minor while serving as a priest in Firebaugh. Other accusers have since come forward making similar accusations against Harrison.
Raytis said he and his family alone came up with the idea of having the signs printed. He said the signs speak for themselves.
"We love Craig and we support him and we'd love to have him back as a pastor at our church," he said.
Harrison's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment. Neither could a spokeswoman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, which placed Harrison on leave while it investigates the accusations against him.
This story will be updated.
(4) comments
The majority of people will do and say whatever they need to, to protect their own private individual comfort and status quo. If that means defending and publicly supporting a priest (or anyone) accused of molesting minors, then so be it. In other words, the safety and protection and future of children, their's or others, is far less important to them than themselves. These supporters hide behind the excuse and cliche of "innocent until proven guilty" or "he's done so much for the community" [meaning them personally, so it doesn't matter whose lives he ruins or that he has committed a criminal act]. This priest should be treated as any other person with similar accusations. No better. No worse. But to come out and support him before the jury is in, demonstrates a very closed and narrow minded attitude toward this very sad situation.
Well said Jimmydude
I support justice. If he’s innocent, let justice be done. If he’s guilty, let justice be done. Let. Justice. Be. Done.
Not saying he's guilty, not at all, how would I know? Still, I promise I wont step foot into ANY business that has this sign in front. Lets show support and sympathy if and when he is found innocent of those charges. Think twice, business owners - I'm sure I'm not the only one that will avoid your place if you show support for an accused child molester, no matter how popular he may be.
