Fog in Bakersfield is a love-hate relationship

Waking up to a blanket of dense tule fog in Bakersfield is actually pretty rare in the month of November, despite the thick foggy conditions that settled over the southern valley and most of Bakersfield Monday morning.
According to data collected by the National Weather Service's Hanford station, Bakersfield sees an average of just 2.6 days of dense fog in a typical November. The appearance of the light gray mist is much more frequent in December and January, according to NWS statistics.
If that's the case, then why are we getting fog now, and what’s the outlook for the rest of the week?
"The formation of fog in the valley requires two key ingredients," said Dan Harty, a meteorologist at the NWS' Hanford station.
The first is moisture, and Bakersfield received that in late October when nearly an inch of rain fell on Bakersfield and surrounding areas. The second ingredient is a nice, mellow high-pressure system, Harty said, which has to settle over the region, quieting winds and air movement, and letting temperatures cool.
But predicting the formation and behavior of fog is not an exact science.
"It's a bit tricky forecasting fog," Harty said.
And with a weak low-pressure system coming down from the north, it could be just enough to stir things up in the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley, he said.
Maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the high-60s and low-70s through Friday with overnight lows in the high-40s to low-50s, the meteorologist said.
It's certainly possible that, given the right conditions, the fog could return, Harty said.
In a conversation started Monday on Facebook, local residents shared varied responses to Monday's fog — and the chance that we might see more in the southern valley.
"It definitely brought back feelings of nostalgia," Bakersfield artist-musician Deedra Patrick said of the fog. "I didn't realize it had been so long since I had seen it ... until I saw it. That is when I realized, nostalgia or not, I didn't miss it."
Chris Carton was even rougher on the notion that fog might have any redeeming qualities.
"People who want fog like we used to have," Carton said, "don't have to drive in it."
Several remembered in the 1970s not being able to see past the hood of their car — or see the traffic lights at intersections.
"I remember when I was a teenager driving down Belle Terrace and my friend had to walk in front of my car so we could see the lines in the road," recalled Vicki Seaton. "It gave a new meaning to 'can't see the hand in front of your face.'"
But some viewed the fog as a definitive statement that the long, hot summer of 2021 is officially behind us, and we have cool temperatures and the chance of precipitation to look forward to.
"When I don’t have to drive in fog I find it beautiful," said retired librarian Ann Gallon. "There is a peaceful silence, a visual softness.
"The outside world was so damp this morning," she said. "I'm sure the trees and shrubs and roses were breathing a sigh of relief. I turned off my sprinkler system for the winter."