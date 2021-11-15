Fog in Bakersfield is a love-hate relationship

Headlight safety

Most people know not to use their high-beams in fog. But most vehicles on the road today have auto headlight switches, and that may be a problem.

Many drivers do not know how to operate their low beams during the day and leave them on "auto" instead of the "on" setting, which turns on not only the headlights but the tail lights as well. Unfortunately, when your switch is set on "auto" there is enough ambient light during the day (even in fog) to fool the system on most vehicles into thinking that it just needs to turn on the daytime running lamps or no light at all. That bit of headlight or taillight illumination is enough to provide other drivers one or two seconds of reaction time to avoid a rear-end collision or worse.