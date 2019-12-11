It's a sure bet kids around Bakersfield were crossing their fingers earlier this week, perhaps even sending up prayers, hoping the sight of fog would mean a school delay.
But no such luck.
Despite a resurgence of foggy mornings after years of drought kept them at bay, school fog delays have been rare in recent years and a school closure is even more remote compared with 15 to 20 years ago.
John Mendiburu, outgoing superintendent of Rosedale Union Elementary School District, remembers plenty of fog delays and closures when he attended Rosedale schools as a child, and even in the early years of his more than two decades with the district. His own kids, now students in the district, haven't had quite the same experience.
"When I was a student, we’d have fog closures pretty regularly. At least one day a year," Mendiburu said, recalling the excitement at learning school had been canceled.
In his past 11 years as superintendent, he has never canceled school for fog.
"It’s not like it used to be," Mendiburu said. "We used to get fog early in the morning and it would stay until 8 (a.m.) and now we get it later in the morning and by then all our students are in school."
The development of the Rosedale area in recent decades has also changed the fog equation, with more buildings and concrete to break it up, he said.
No fog delays have been called for Kern County schools so far this year and last winter saw just two fog delays, both for Pond Union School District, a rural district north of Wasco, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools' Alertline, an online website that posts local school delays and closures.
There were no fog delays called by schools in Kern County in the winter of 2017-18 but delays were called on six days in winter 2016-17, four days in 2015-16 and nine in 2014-15.
Conditions likely to create dense fog are a combination of abundant moisture near the ground surface, light winds and clear skies, said meteorologist David Spector of the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Wednesday morning visibility in the Bakersfield area was a quarter of a mile, Spector said, and on Tuesday some parts of the region north of Kern County were below 200 feet, he said.
A system producing rain from Sacramento northward on Wednesday will break up much of the fog and only patches are likely in the coming days, Spector said. However, fog could return early next week due to residual ground moisture from the recent rain and a high pressure system that's expected to move in.
Earlier this year, scientists at UC Berkeley published a study that found a strong correlation between less air pollution and fewer foggy days. As air pollution in the valley worsened during the mid-20th century, the number of fog days increased, Ellyn Gray, a graduate student in environmental science, policy and management at UC Berkeley, told The Californian in April.
That rise in fog frequency mirrored the region's explosion in population, vehicle use, farming and industrialization.
Then the Clean Air Act was passed in 1970 and particle emissions quickly declined, reducing some of the key ingredients for fog formation, researchers said.
