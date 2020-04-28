A lot of eyes will be looking up at the sky Thursday as California Aeronautical University conducts a flyover across Bakersfield in honor of essential workers and the community spirit.
From noon to 12:30 p.m., five aircraft will fly in formation over several neighborhoods, shopping centers and major medical facilities with the hope that most of Bakersfield will be able to see it, explained Tamu Smith-Kohls, chief recruitment and marketing officer. Sites include The Park at River Walk, Seven Oaks Country Club, Valley Plaza Mall, Adventist Health Bakersfield, Kern Medical and the Kern County Fire training facility.
The formation flight will be led by the Condor Squadron, a professional formation flying team made up of four World War II era T-6 trainers. Vicky Benzing, a professional airshow performer, will follow in her bright red Stearman biplane, also a World War II era trainer.
Several of the aircraft will have smoke trails to increase their visibility.
Benzing will be very close and intimate with the crowd while still adhering to all FAA regulations, explained Smith-Kohls, who has ridden in these aircrafts. She said flying in a Stearman biplane gives a passenger a very intimate experience of what it's like being in the air, which she describes as "unreal ... it is a different feeling than a commercial airplane."
Benzing won't perform her usual aerobatics, which will give her a good view of the crowd. Residents are encouraged to wave flags or hold signs as aircraft pass by.
California Aeronautical University hopes this small gesture will get residents outside and excited to take part in a fun activity.
In addition to the health care professionals tending to those who have fallen ill, the flyover is also meant to acknowledge those serving in other ways to support educational institutions, restaurants, grocery stores, utility and sanitation services, law enforcement and fire and rescue teams.
"We are looking forward to showing the community gratitude for all they do and acknowledging everyone impacted," said President Matthew Johnston in a news release. "It has not been easy for most during this pandemic and it is important that we all do what we can to support one another."
In these trying times, Smith-Kohls said, it's all about supporting each other and keeping "community spirit and Kern County strong."
