There are now 11 confirmed flu deaths in Kern County this season, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
Flu strains A and B have been circulating this season, with strain A being the more dominant one in California at the moment. That means an individual can get the flu twice this year.
Spokeswoman Michelle Corson said it is still recommended that people get their flu shot. Even if that individual does get the flu, their symptoms will be minimized because they received the shot, Corson explained.
She added adults and children should stay home if they are sick.
According to the state's most recent health data, there have been 381 flu deaths in California since Sept. 29, 2019.
