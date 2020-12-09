Seasonal influenza is off to a slow start so far in Kern and the rest of California perhaps due in part to precautions taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Flu activity is lower than normal for this time of year, according to the California Department of Public Health, with just two deaths in the state so far. Last year at this time, 16 people had died from flu in the state and flu activity was elevated in most areas of California.
It's unclear if either flu death was in Kern as county officials are only notified when a child dies from flu, said Kern County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson.
In the 2019-2020 flu season, 20 deaths from flu were reported in Kern, Corson said.
Local health care providers have confirmed seeing few incidents of flu.
Adventist Health Bakersfield has had no hospitalizations for flu yet this fall, said spokeswoman Teresa Adamo.
Clinica Sierra Vista has diagnosed about 30 cases of flu so far compared to more than 200 at this time last year, said spokesman Tim Callahan.
Kaiser Permanente also reported seeing fewer flu cases in Kern so far this season, said spokeswoman Eva Ramirez. Unfortunately, flu vaccinations are also lower this year compared to last year, she said.
"This year more than ever, it is critical that everyone 6 months or older get a flu vaccine, the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses," Ramirez said in an emailed statement. "We urge everyone to be vaccinated against the flu to protect themselves and not tax an already stressed health care system as we fight this pandemic."
The Southern Hemisphere had a very mild flu season this year, raising hopes the trend will continue as the Northern Hemisphere heads deeper into winter.
Some health experts believe precautions for COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing and hand washing, are helping prevent the spread of flu. But Corson also noted that the flu vaccine was updated this year to include more common strains of the virus.
"Maybe all the precautions everybody is taking (due to COVID019) will impact positively our flu season," Corson said.
Still, she said, flu activity typical starts increasing in Kern at the end of December and into January, so the community isn't out of the woods yet.