Get with the program or get on the bus.
That’s the gist of an idea Chairman Jeff Flores of the Kern County Board of Supervisors is exploring lately as one option for dealing with people who insist on living on the street locally.
The concept he has presented to Bakersfield groups during the past week and a half would give homeless people an option: Accept available services — a bed at a shelter, mental health counseling — or face being relocated to the county’s outskirts.
“I would be fine with (authorities) taking them to the county border for the stubborn ones that are … refusing service,” he said, noting he also would have “no problems with a one-way ticket to Sacramento.”
And what if they refuse? Flores said the idea hasn’t gotten that far yet. He added that he was inspired by reading about tactics deployed by well-off cities in Southern California.
“This was a conceptual discussion” with local groups and officials, Flores said in an interview Thursday evening. “I don’t have all the specifics.” He said his bigger emphasis would be clearing off encampments blocking the public right-of-way.
The proposal reflects growing frustration with people who live in tents or sleep openly on the street in and around Bakersfield, especially those who refuse the kind of public services being offered to help people get back on their feet.
It’s not the first time someone has suggested rounding up people who are homeless and dropping them off near other jurisdictions. In fact, groups working locally with the unsheltered population say there persists an “urban myth” that other jurisdictions are sending their homeless to Bakersfield.
But doing so in Kern, where data shows the vast majority of people on the streets are native to the county, strikes Flood Ministries Executive Director Jim Wheeler as almost hypocritical.
“Are we going to turn around and do the same thing? Are we going to take our homeless population that are our people — our brothers, sisters, mothers, cousins, aunts, uncles — and send them off to be somebody else’s problem? Or are we going to address it as our local problem?” asked Wheeler, whose organization connects homeless people with critical services.
Flores floated the idea during two recent meetings, one of them hosted last week by the Bakersfield Downtown Business Association and the other on Wednesday that was put on by the Bakersfield Association of Realtors.
DBA Secretary Cathy Butler said Flores’ proposal met with a mixed reaction, but she added there’s no question more needs to be done to help business owners struggling to carry on with so many people living on downtown streets.
“Whether it’s that extreme, at this point, I think we’re all ready to meet to discuss and meet on what can be done,” Butler said Friday.
Research supports Flores’ contention that many people without a home locally have resisted services, just as it demonstrates most of them grew up in Kern.
Anthony Valdez, assistant to Bakersfield’s city manager, reported that 58% of the 186 people contacted by Flood Ministries in April refused services geared toward helping them.
He also noted that 42 people who were interested in a bed at the city’s Brundage Lane Navigation Center had to be turned away for lack of space.
In January, the former executive director of the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homelessness Collaborative, Anna Laven, reported that at least 94% of the county’s homeless population was from the area.
Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos of The Mission at Kern County said he found Flores’ idea “a little surprising.” Although he has heard it come up before, he said he’s against it.
“For the last several years, we have said, ‘Those people are from Kern County. They are our own,’" Baldovinos said Friday.”We have to take care of them. It’s our responsibility as a community that these folks are out there and we have to help them, whatever that may look like.”
“And if they were (from outside the county)? What, you want to ship them back to Los Angeles?” he asked. “What’s the point?”
He and Wheeler acknowledged the pent-up frustration that leads to such proposals. But both said it’s being misdirected.
“I don’t think (Flores’) intent was to put people on the bus and ship them somewhere else. But I think he’s looking at creative ideas to address the issue,” Wheeler said. “One thing I know about Supervisor Flores is that he’s always been open to all sides of the issue.”
Flores emphasized that breaking down unsafe encampments is his bigger focus, and that he’s only considering moving people to the county’s periphery if they refuse to avail themselves of the full range of services offered locally, including things like health insurance.
He’s unsure of the legality of sending people to the county border, he said, though other cities seem to be doing it. His main concern is that many Bakersfield residents and businesses are exasperated.
“People are frustrated,” he said. “They’ve had enough.”