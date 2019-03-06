The Kern County Fire Department issued a recommended evacuation notice Wednesday afternoon for residents of the Kelso Creek communities of Power Tracts, Weldon Valley Ranchos and Valley Estates.
The notice was issued at 4:45 p.m. after engineers became concerned that recent rainfall could cause the creek's levies to overflow or otherwise fail, agency spokesman Andrew Freeborn said.
The Kelso Creek communities are located east of Lake Isabella.
The National Weather Service in Hanford reported about four inches of rain fell overnight on the Kelso Creek area. Meteorologist Brian Ochs said as much as another half an inch of water could fall on the area tonight.
An evacuation center is expected to be opened at South Fork Middle School, 5225 Kelso Valley, in Weldon. The county said Animal Services personnel will be available to help shelter pets at the school.
People with mobility or other physical limitations requiring evacuation assistance are advised to call the Aging and Adult Services hotline: 855-264-6565.
"If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1," the fire department said in a news release. "If you have any further questions, call Kern County Information and Referral Services at 2-1-1."
