Flood risks rise as snow runoff projected to jump 69% in May

A new estimate of how much snowmelt will run into Isabella Lake this spring and summer has added urgency to the task of releasing water from the reservoir to make room for more while also bracing for flooding and other damage downstream.
The state Department of Water Resources reported Tuesday the Kern River watershed now holds the equivalent of about 1.83 million acre-feet of water — more than three times Isabella’s capacity. A little more than a third of that total is forecast to flow into the lake next month.
May’s projected inflow to the lake — a little more than 10,000 cubic feet per second, or 69 percent more than this month’s expected average — is considerably higher than the rate Kern River Watermaster Mark Mulkay said can be safely released downstream toward Bakersfield, and so every effort will be made to limit the outflow to no more than about 7,000 cfs.
But he acknowledged Tuesday there are no guarantees that will be possible, especially if temperatures rise quicker than forecast, causing snow to melt faster and potentially exceeding the lake’s capacity of 568,075 acre-feet.
At the rate of 7,000 cfs, Mulkay said, some minor flooding and damage will take place downstream. “If (outflow) goes to 10,000,” he added, “there’s a lot more damage and a lot more flooding.”
He noted peak inflow to Isabella Lake during the last really big water, in 1983, topped 14,000 cfs. This year could exceed that: State water officials said Tuesday this year’s snowpack in the southern Sierra Nevada is the biggest ever recorded, at 429 percent of normal.
As of Tuesday, water was being released from the lake at a rate of 5,200 cfs. By 5 p.m., the lake stored a total of about 313,300 acre-feet of water, about 55 percent of its capacity.
Mulkay said the plan is to ramp up outflows gradually in order to “dig a hole in the reservoir,” meaning evacuate water safely to allow room for more.
Exactly what’s ahead along the Kern remains unknowable, state and federal officials told reporters Tuesday, because of diversions up and down the river, evaporation and, above all, weather.
While temperatures recently rose significantly in the southern Sierra, State Climatologist Michael Anderson said that’s not necessarily enough to trigger major runoff because solar radiation is also a big factor in how quickly snow melts. He noted a cooling trend is expected later this week but that there’s no telling what will follow.
DWR officials projected Tuesday that the Kern River will see a big jump in runoff next month, going from 375,000 acre-feet in April to a projected 635,000 in May, before slowing to 550,000 in June. July’s total is expected to slow to 270,000 acre-feet, following by 111,000 in August and 51,000 in September.
Mulkay said he’s trying to digest the DWR’s numbers while hoping the mountains don’t warm up much.
“If we stay nice and cool and it doesn’t come off really, really fast, then we will be in pretty good shape, and I think we’ll be able to manage that,” he said. “If it gets real hot for a couple weeks, then I don’t know.”
“Mother Nature’s going to control that,” he said, adding there’s no question Isabella Lake will end up full this year, despite concerns expressed by Kernville residents worried about ramped-up outflows.
State and federal officials speaking at Tuesday’s online news conference said they are monitoring the situation across the Sierra Nevada, assessing risks to critical infrastructure and helping plan for future snowmelt runoff. None provided details on the outlook for flooding along the Kern River.
“We’re not in a position to be able to predict where water will go,” said Jeremy Croft, a public affairs specialist at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Sacramento District. He added the division is working with local emergency response agencies.
“There’s a lot of moving parts and pieces,” he said, “and it’s very complicated.”