Flood risks rise as snow runoff projected to jump 69% in May

In this photo from Monday, a discarded container floats on the Kern River as it runs through Bakersfield. Flow along the waterway is expected to ramp up substantially in the days and months ahead.

 John Donegan / The Californian

A new estimate of how much snowmelt will run into Isabella Lake this spring and summer has added urgency to the task of releasing water from the reservoir to make room for more while also bracing for flooding and other damage downstream.

The state Department of Water Resources reported Tuesday the Kern River watershed now holds the equivalent of about 1.83 million acre-feet of water — more than three times Isabella’s capacity. A little more than a third of that total is forecast to flow into the lake next month.

