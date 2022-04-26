Flood from above: 77-year-old says Housing Authority 'not doing what they're supposed to do'

It was the late hours of March 8 when June Holford thought she heard water running in the fourth-floor apartment above hers.
The 77-year-old was working on her computer and didn’t think much about the sound — until she received a call from the tenant directly below her informing her that water was leaking down to that tenant’s second-floor apartment.
Alarmed, Holford headed toward the back of the apartment. She was shocked by what she saw.
“I found the hallway full of water,” she remembered. “It was like it was raining.”
The flood soaked the aging carpet in the hall and part of her bedroom. It pooled on her dresser and damaged the ceiling in the bathroom.
Holford, who lives in the Plaza Towers and Annex, a low-income independent senior living complex on Wilson Road, also found what she believes was human waste.
She called the building’s emergency maintenance number, but no one responded.
“So I called the fire department,” she said.
Firefighters were able to gain access to the apartment above and turn the water off. But Holford’s problems were just beginning.
About a week after the flood, a carpet cleaning company was brought in to shampoo her carpets. But Holford felt the carpet needed to go and her apartment required a deep, professional cleaning.
She’d noticed a black substance where the wall meets the ceiling, and she worried mold was growing.
“They say it’s dirt,” she said. “I’ve been in this apartment 16 years. I know what dirt looks like.”
She spent three weeks in a motel to get away from the mess and the odor. But eventually, she had to return home.
On Tuesday, exactly seven weeks after the incident, Holford showed a reporter and photographer through her apartment, stacked with boxes filled with her belongings. She said she feels abandoned by the management of the building, which is operated by the Housing Authority of the County of Kern.
“I’m honestly so tired, so stressed,” she said, her voice breaking.
She has begun packing her things in boxes to clear the apartment so it can be thoroughly cleaned and repaired. But she can’t do it alone.
Maria “Carmen” Mejia, her caregiver who visits daily, is a godsend, Holford said.
“I appreciate her. I love her to pieces,” Holford said.
Holford lost her husband — “a 28-year Navy man” — to pancreatic cancer in 2003. Her son died the same year.
Still, she was able to earn her bachelor’s degree at Cal State Bakersfield 10 years later.
Mejia often takes Holford to her own home to get away from the clutter. Besides, the main burner on her client’s electric stove collapses when she tries to cook on it, so the caregiver often cooks for Holford at her home.
Asked her opinion of how Holford has been treated by building management, Mejia is brief.
“Not well at all,” she said.
Reached late Tuesday afternoon, Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, didn’t necessarily disagree.
“It’s a joint responsibility,” Pelz said. “We could have been more diligent.”
But the Plaza Towers staff, he said, is familiar with how to respond to leaks. They know how to go about drying out carpets and what to look for.
Nevertheless, Pelz has developed an action plan.
“It’s time to put new carpet in,” he said.
Building maintenance asked for quotes to replace the carpet March 25, he said. But confusion over whether Holford planned to move her things out, or would require help from the Housing Authority, appeared to have slowed down the decision-making.
“I talked to her manager a little while ago,” Pelz said. “She (Holford) needs help getting packed up.”
And she will receive that help, he said. There’s a site on the property where her belongings can be safely stored until new carpet is installed and any other necessary work is completed.
In addition, professionals will come in Wednesday to test for mold, Pelz said. But even that wasn’t soon enough for Pelz, so a home test kit was to be purchased for immediate use.
“We’re going to do one today,” he said Tuesday.
“If mold needs to be abated, we’ll take care of that,” Pelz said. “It’s our responsibility.”
Having water leaking into one’s apartment is “not a good experience to go through,” he said.
“We want to help as much as we can.”