A flood advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Kern County, according to the U.S. National Weather Service in Hanford.
The advisory includes urban and small street flooding for most of central Kern County.
Bakersfield residents can expect around a quarter to half an inch of rain, according to the weather service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.