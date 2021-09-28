Flights between Bakersfield and Reno expected to start soon

A new air route between Bakersfield and Reno, Nev. is expected to begin soon at Meadows Field Airport.
On Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with ExpressJet Airlines for the new service, which took effect on Tuesday. The eight-month agreement will see the airline, operating under the brand name Aha!, fly between the two cities three days a week.
As an incentive, the county has waived holdroom fees and will provide marketing support.
Few details about the flight were available before the airline's official announcement, which is expected Wednesday morning.