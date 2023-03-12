 Skip to main content
Flashing beacons to make walking to school safer at two campuses

Dean Jones

Dean Jones guides kids safely across the crosswalk at the intersection of White Lane and Pin Oak Park Boulevard in 2019.

 The Californian / File photo

Parents and their children who attend two Bakersfield public schools can rest a bit easier tonight with the approval by the city to install safety beacons around their campuses' crosswalks.

The City Council on Wednesday approved a nearly $300,000 installation of yellow flashing beacons near both Norris Middle School in the Norris School District and Raffaello Palla Elementary School in the Greenfield Union School District.

