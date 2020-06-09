In honor of Flag Day, there will be a U.S. flag retirement ceremony and U.S. Army birthday celebration on Sunday at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery.
It will take place at 9 a.m. at the cemetery at Highway 99 and Panama Road.
The public is encouraged to attend and bring any flags that aren't fit for display because they are damaged or faded so they can be retired, according to a news release from organizers.
An Army birthday celebration with cake will follow.
