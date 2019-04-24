In 2018, four children died in Kern County as a result of child abuse by those responsible for caring for them.
On Friday, the Kern County Department of Human Services will join service agencies throughout the nation to remember those children and others who were lost to child abuse.
At 10 a.m., in front of the Human Services Building at 100 East California Avenue, a memorial ceremony will be held, beginning with a flag raising.
The community is invited to join the event, which will help cap a “Child Abuse Prevention Month” in Kern County.
Then, on the final Sunday in April, Kern County Churches have been asked to recognize “Blue Sunday,” a day of prayer for the victims of child abuse and for those who rescue them.
To report suspected abuse or neglect, call 661-631-6011.
