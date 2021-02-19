Five men were arrested in connection to an alleged marijuana grow in north Bakersfield that led to the seizure of over 4,300 high-grade marijuana plants worth an estimated street value of nearly $13 million.
According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the following suspects were arrested: Avetis Torosyan, 62, from North Hollywood; Pogos Asuanyan, 60, from Glendale; Hayk Minasyan, 32, from Panorama City; Norair Vardanian, 59, from North Hollywood; and Vague Oganasyan, 66, from Southern California.
They were booked into the KCSO Central Receiving Facility for alleged cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for the purpose of sales and conspiracy to commit a crime.
The news release said that a large-scale clandestine indoor marijuana cultivation operation was dismantled by law enforcement during the investigation. The release also stated that the large industrial buildings used for cultivation were deemed unsafe for occupancy and were posted by Kern County Code Compliance.
Assisting the KCSO in the investigation were the Narcotics Investigation Unit and Narcotics Operations Unit, the news release stated.