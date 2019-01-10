A five-story student dormitory building has been proposed for 7.5 acres of vacant land at the northeast corner of Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway.
The proposal submitted for city review Tuesday would replace earlier plans for three two- or three-story office buildings at the site, which is located across Coffee from Town & Country Village Shopping Center, where Trader Joe's is located.
Bakersfield Development Services Director Jacqui Kitchen said her staff is reviewing the proposal and that a public hearing on the matter would likely be scheduled soon.
“It’s too soon to tell whether this is the right fit or not” for the surrounding neighborhood, she said, adding that the land is currently zoned for commercial offices.
The plan calls for up to 660 beds spread among more than 180 residential units. These would be occupied by students attending Cal State Bakersfield.
It was unclear who proposed the dormitory. The property is currently in escrow and Kitchen said the submittal her department received was turned in by a local consultant she declined to identify.
Construction is under way immediately north of the site. A two-story office building is in the works, as is a hotel a little further to the north. Restaurants, a gas station and a convenience store recently opened on the same corner.
CSUB and the commercial brokerage representing the property could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.
Check back for updates throughout the day Thursday.
