Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by Kern County officials, bringing total local cases to 1,886.
No new deaths were reported; that total still stands at 29.
Testing has risen dramatically in the past week as more free testing sites have come online. A total of 24,153 tests were done as of Tuesday, a nearly 50 percent increase from one week ago, when the total was 16,283.
Of those, 21,261 were negative, 1,886 were positive and 1,006 are pending results.
(3) comments
Are we really supposed to believe that Kern completed over 2000 tests on a holiday when they struggle to do that on a regular working day, not to mention they usually have a dip in completed tests on the weekends. I agree with IV on this one. The county is playing a shell game with the data.
Testing and tracing is the only way to squash it. Yay Science!
You can't quash it, Dweeb. It just IS. Speaking of, Dweeb, how do you feel about The Guv's orders first being ignored, then abandoned by The Guv, himself, since nobody was listening any way? How do you feel about the CDC reporting more pneumonia deaths than COVID deaths? How do you feel about the CDC reporting a worse case mortality of just 0.010%? How do you feel about the collapse of the entire COVID narrative? And the most important question - do you think Dr. Birx keeps all of her scarves in a drawer, hanging in a closet, or do you suspect she has an entire room dedicated to them?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.