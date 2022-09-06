Five companies based in Kern make Inc. 5000

Oil and ag may still stand as the pillars of Kern's economy, but this year's Inc. 5000 ranking of privately held U.S. companies tells a different story about what kinds of businesses are growing fastest in the county.
Of five local outfits that made last month's annual list, only the top-ranked among them, a Bakersfield ag labor contractor, serves an economic mainstay industry for the county. The others work in real estate, aviation and fintech.
The same number of companies headquartered in Kern made last year's list, down one from 2020's half-dozen; in 2019, only three based in the county were ranked by Inc. Magazine as having reported the biggest proportional jump in revenue over the preceding year.
Leading the ranking in Kern, at 639th nationwide, was Bakersfield's H&R Labor Contracting, reported to have increased its sales 980 percent since 2021. Co-founder and managing member Robert Heredia attributed the growth to the company's focus on doing right by its employees in a competitive local market for farm labor.
Founded in 2016, H&R recruits, screens, hires and trains about 2,000 ag laborers per year for about a dozen farmer and ag processor clients in Kern and Tulare counties.
Heredia said its insistence on supporting morale and showing appreciation for its employees' contributions has spread by word-of-mouth. Workers have left other labor contractors to come to H&R, he added, even as they continued to work at the same fields or processing plant.
"We're blessed" to have done so well after a humble beginning, said Heredia, himself a former farmworker. About the Inc. 5000 ranking, he said, "I guess it shows that we must be doing something right."
Kern's second highest-ranked company on the magazine list, Agentcor Realty, posted 511 percent sales growth year over year, making it No. 1,273th overall.
Much of what distinguishes the Bakersfield-based residential and commercial property brokerage stems from the commission model founder and CEO Victor Vazquez introduced to the local market in 2018, said Remy Martinez, associate broker handling compliance and document training.
Agentcor, unlike many brokerages, does not split sales commissions with its 123 agents working at two offices in Bakersfield and one in Burbank. Instead, Martinez said, it pays its bills by automating as much of the sales process as possible, then charging minimal fees for transaction services. He said that as a result, agents keep more of the money they earn.
Credit for landing the company on this year's Inc. 5000 goes to Vazquez, who also works as the company's broker of record, said Martinez, who added, "It's a recognition that (Vazquez) absolutely deserves."
Ascend Real Estate and Property Management ranked as Kern's third fastest-growing company on 2022's Inc. 5000, at No. 1,766 overall.
Having made the list once before, Ascend owner Nik Boone said the company grew in 2021 at about the same annual rate cited by the magazine last month — 347 percent — but that he forgot to send in an application to be listed last year.
The Bakersfield-based company was founded in 2014 and now employs about 15 people after expanding its payroll between 15 percent and 20 percent annually for the last three years, Boone said. With a newly built headquarters on Meany Avenue measuring 6,500 square feet, he said, "It's pretty crazy."
He credited the company's success to a focus on the customer experience, use of technology and a recognition that reputation goes a long way in Bakersfield.
"Having a track record of 12 years at the age of 30 is only going to continue to build, and the more that I can give back to the community that helped me is my ultimate goal," he said, noting he keeps involved in local nonprofit organizations.
Mojave-based Davinci Aircraft was the county's fourth-highest finisher at No. 3,312 overall on the Inc. 5000 with 159 percent annual sales growth. The company manufactures and repairs aircraft components for sale to the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force, as well as countries friendly to the United States.
CEO Leonardo Parra founded the company in 2000 at the age of 18 after having been fascinated with airplanes growing up poor in Colombia. Since then, he said, the company has expanded from a yard to a garage to a pair of warehouses in eastern Kern.
He launched a separate spaceship company five years ago that he expects will eventually generate annual revenue in the billions of dollars.
"Nobody held my hand," he said. "It was me just doing things in life."
Bakersfield-based Healthcare Finance Direct ranked No. 3,603 on this year's Inc. 5000 with 143 percent annual revenue growth. Chief Marketing Officer Luke Johnson called the company's listing validation at the national level "that we have a product market fit."
The company's tech platform guarantees financing options for patients wanting to finance procedures like vision correction or a root canal. Founded in 2009, HFD landed its first major deal in early 2017. It now employs about three dozen people downtown and has a little more than that working remotely around the country.
Having just surpassed 900,000 patients served, he said there's every reason to hope the company will make next year's Inc. 5000, too.
"We are just tremendously proud to be a rising fintech in a city that is known for ag and oil and is typically in the shadow of L.A. and San Francisco," he said, adding Bakersfield is "an underrated place."