Fish advisory issued for Lake Isabella

A state fish advisory issued Friday for Lake Isabella provides safe eating advice for black bass species Common Carp and Threadfin Shad.
Lake Isabella is located approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield.
The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, or OEHHA, developed the recommendations based on the levels of mercury found in fish caught from the lake.
“Many fish have nutrients that may reduce the risk of heart disease and are excellent sources of protein,” said OEHHA Director Dr. Lauren Zeise. “By following our guidelines for fish caught in Lake Isabella, people can safely eat fish low in chemical contaminants and enjoy the well-known health benefits of fish consumption.”
When consuming fish from Lake Isabella, the following advice is issued: Women ages 18 to 49 and children ages 1 to 17 may safely eat a maximum of three total servings per week of Threadfin Shad; or one serving per week of black bass species or Common Carp; women ages 50 and older and men ages 18 and older may safely eat a maximum of seven total servings per week of Threadfin Shad; or two total servings per week of black bass species or Common Carp.
OEHHA’s fish advisory recommendations are based on the levels of contaminants, such as mercury, that persist in the environment and accumulate in fish. They are independent of any advisories to limit fish intake due to freshwater or estuarine harmful algal blooms (HABs). Before fishing, check the California HABs Portal to see if there are recommended HAB advisories and always practice healthy water habits.
One serving is an 8-ounce fish filet, measured prior to cooking, which is roughly the size and thickness of an adult’s hand. Children should eat smaller servings. For small fish species, several individual fish may make up a single serving.