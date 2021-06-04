First West Nile Virus mosquito located in southwest Bakersfield

The Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District has confirmed the first West Nile Virus positive mosquito this year has been located from southwest Bakersfield.
Most active during the summer and fall, West Nile Virus infects an average of 25 Kern County residents per year. Most infected people will suffer mild or no symptoms. However, up to 20 percent will experience fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, nausea, vomiting and possibly a skin rash, according to a press release from the district.
West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans and horses by mosquitoes. Less than 1 percent of those infected develop life-threatening illnesses like Encephalitis or Meningitis, the release said.
“West Nile virus is well established in Kern County and we urge our community to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” Brynn Carrigan, Director of the Kern County Public Health Services Department, said in a news release. “Simple preventative measures such as removing sources of standing water in our yards can minimize the opportunity for mosquitoes to thrive in and around our homes.”
The Health Department encouraged residents to remove stagnant water from containers like flower pots, fountains, bird baths, pet bowls and wading pools. Other measures like cleaning water containers weekly, maintaining swimming pools in working condition, stock garden ponds with fish that eat larvae and reporting areas of infection to the mosquito control district were also encouraged.
Other preventative measures include wearing long sleeve shirts and pants outside, applying bug spray to exposed skin when outdoors and ensuring doors and windows have working screens are also helpful.
The Health Department updates West Nile Virus findings at kernpublichealth.com/west-nile-virus.
To report mosquito problems, call 661-589-2744.