U.S. Navy veteran Frank Medrano Rodriguez has been dead for 25 years. Larry Thomas Harbin, who served in the U.S. Army and passed in 1985, has been gone for 35 years.
And yet, in all that time, their graves have never had markers to honor their service — or simply to identify them as residents of Kern County who lived and loved and died here.
Now, all that is about to change.
Thanks to Greenlawn President and CEO Jim La Mar, VFW Post 97, the Kern County Veterans Service Department, and a plan nicknamed Operation Headstone, the first of hundreds of stone markers have begun arriving at Greenlawn Southwest and are being prepared for placement on the graves of deceased military veterans whose final resting places have been left blank for years, sometimes decades.
"It's the right thing to do," La Mar said as he showed a few of more than a dozen newly delivered stones to a Californian reporter and photographer a few days ahead of a more complete unveiling scheduled on Wednesday, Veterans Day.
According to La Mar, the remains of nearly 9,000 veterans rest at Greenlawn's two cemeteries. More than 500 of those are unmarked.
There are any number of reasons so many veteran graves have remained without a headstone.
Maybe a family only had enough money to cover the funeral and burial. For some families, the fees for a perpetual care endowment, and a placement fee to set the gravestone in concrete may have been more than they could afford.
Maybe there was no family available to take care of those details. Maybe a family rift, or another family crisis took precedence. Family members may have died or moved away.
Sometimes it's as simple as "out of sight, out of mind," La Mar said.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, often referred to simply as the VA, furnishes at no charge a headstone or marker for the grave of any deceased eligible veteran in any cemetery around the world, regardless of their date of death.
For LaMar, that is enough. Greenlawn is going to forgive the cost of the fees for all 556 unmarked graves.
And he's not asking 556 families for permission, he said. The logistics would make Operation Headstone impossible to accomplish.
Who would turn down such a gift? You'd be surprised, La Mar said. The only way to get this done is to just do it, and ask for forgiveness later should that ever be necessary.
Bill Potter, a board member at VFW Post 97 and a Vietnam veteran, said he's bothered that people can walk past a blank plot in a cemetery and not know a veteran is there.
Jeffrey "Al" Goines, of VFW Auxiliary Post 97 in Bakersfield, has also been pressing for a solution to the problem.
Honoring vets is something he's worked toward for years. And leaving veteran graves without some sort of marker or stone just doesn't sit well with him.
That's why he'll be at Greenlawn Southwest at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the unveiling of the new gravestones and other ceremonies scheduled to mark Veterans Day.
Because it's the right thing to do.