First triple-digit heat wave of the season to settle over the southern valley this week

It’s not officially summer yet, not for four more weeks.
But Bakersfield and communities throughout the southern valley are gearing up for the first triple-digit temperatures of the year.
A widespread heat wave is expected to hit the San Joaquin Valley Wednesday afternoon, resulting in an enhanced risk for heat-related illnesses, mainly for heat-sensitive groups, such as the elderly, young children and those with chronic ailments, the National Weather Service’s Hanford station said in a news release Monday.
Sure, it will get hot, but it's worth noting that a 103-degree day in May is plainly not as severe as a 103-degree day in July, said Jeffrey Barlow, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Hanford.
"The triple-digit temperatures are not sustained as long," Barlow said. And the overnight lows are much lower this time of year.
The weather service is forecasting a high of 97 on Tuesday, dropping to 65 Wednesday morning for the overnight low.
The temperature is expected to rise to 103 on Wednesday afternoon, Barlow said, but the overnight low is still forecast to drop to 65 early Thursday morning.
Thursday is the heat wave's last gasp, with the afternoon high expected to reach 99 degrees.
"To see an extended heat wave this time of year is very unusual," Barlow said.
And the saving grace? It's still cooling nicely at night.
Friday is expected to top out at 92, Saturday at 88 and Sunday at 86, with overnight lows dropping into the high-50s for the Memorial Day weekend.
"This is going to be short-lived," Barlow said of the heat spike.
Still, for sensitive groups, potential dangers remain.
The Kern County Department of Public Health is urging residents to protect themselves from the heat, which poses a substantial health risk, especially for vulnerable populations, including young children, the elderly, individuals with chronic diseases or disabilities, and pregnant women.
People suffer heat-related illness when their bodies are unable to cool themselves properly. Heat-related illness can cause cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death, the health department said in a news release. Warning signs may include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache, and nausea. Vomiting, paleness, fatigue, and dizziness can also be indicators.
"Understanding the warning signs of heat-related illness is vitally important, as extreme heat can pose a significant risk to your health," Brynn Carrigan, director of public health services, said in the release.
"As temperatures begin to rise in Kern County, I urge everyone to practice heat safety to prevent any heat-related tragedies," Carrigan said.
Tips to stay safe during heat risk:
• Drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty. Avoid drinks that contain caffeine, alcohol or large amounts of sugar.
• Avoid outdoor physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day.
• Wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover the face and neck and loose-fitting clothing.
• Regularly check on any elderly relatives or friends who live alone. Many may be on medications which increase the likelihood of dehydration.
• Use cool compresses, misting, showers and baths. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience a rapid, strong pulse, you feel delirious or have a body temperature above 102 degrees.
• Never leave infants, children, elderly or pets in a parked car. It can take as little as 10 minutes for the temperature inside a car to rise to levels that can kill.
• Visit https://bit.ly/38LGiFJ to see if there are any Cooling Centers available in your area.