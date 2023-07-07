The first human case of St. Louis encephalitis virus has been reported in Kern County, and a health alert has been issued, the Kern Public Health Services Department said Friday.
“This first confirmation of a mosquito-borne illness in a Kern County resident should serve as a serious reminder that we all need to protect ourselves against mosquitoes,” said Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County’s public health department.
SLEV is a mosquito-borne disease that can produce symptoms similar to West Nile virus: fever, headache, tiredness, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph glands. But most people who are infected do not produce symptoms, according to a public health news release.
Officials are asking the public to take precautions and mitigate their exposure to mosquito bites.
“There are layers of protection that we encourage everyone to utilize such as using repellent when outdoors and stopping mosquitoes at the source by removing standing water around your property,” Carrigan said.
Severe illness can occur in people of any age; however, people over the age of 60 are at greater risk once infected. That said, officials stressed that humans are a "dead-end" host, meaning that we are unable to infect other humans through casual contact.
Officials attribute the case to heavy rains this past winter, which have resulted in denser mosquito populations countywide and statewide. They will continue to monitor and test mosquitoes for SLE virus.
“All the extra water this year has caused mosquitoes to cycle the disease more than usual,” said Mark Dery, the scientific program director at the Kern Mosquito Vector Control District. “Mosquitoes really start coming out once it starts warming up.”
Testing is regularly conducted by the four mosquito control districts in Kern, Dery said, by setting overnight traps — usually dry ice or fermented water — across the county that are sent to the Dart Lab at UC Davis.
“This way we can know where the virus originated and where the problem areas are, so we can plan our operations accordingly,” Dery said.
Each year, West Nile virus and SLEV are the most commonly discovered in mosquito pools: In 2022, 99 pools tested positive for WNV and 12 positive for SLEV. Last year, there were 22 reported human cases of WNV and only three SLEV cases.
Since its first detection in New York City in 1999, WNV has spread throughout the U.S., landing its first case in Kern County in 2004. Since then, more than 400 cases have been diagnosed in county residents, according to Kern health officials.