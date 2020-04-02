The Save Mart Cos. said it will set aside certain shopping times for first-responders as a way of thanking them for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Modesto-based owner-operator of seven FoodMaxx and two Save Mart stores in Kern County said that starting Thursday law enforcement, fire and medical personnel are invited to shop at its stores for one hour before and one hour after posted store hours.
First-responders will be asked to show their credentials in order to gain access to stores during the special shopping hours.
The company recently dedicated 6 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for "higher risk" shoppers such as senior citizens.
