Bakersfield Fire Department Capt. Codi Adams arrived ready at the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, held Wednesday at the Bakersfield Museum of Art.
"As first responders, this is something outside our normal duties that we can do to help the community. It's something extra," Adams said.
"And the friendly competition is part of the fun."
The "friendly competition" part encourages first responders to get involved and inspires community members to join with local firefighters and law enforcement officers to make life-saving blood donations while helping ensure a stable blood supply for hospital patients, accident victims and even new mothers experiencing blood loss.
As donors signed in Wednesday, each was invited to choose the local agency they were supporting which meant donors’ blood donations helped decide which agency would win bragging rights until the next event.
"There's a certain psychological motivation in doing this as a competition," said Sgt. Robert Pair, public information officer with the Bakersfield Police Department.
"There are a lot of A-type personalities in law enforcement and the fire services," said Pair, who was one of dozens of donors who rolled up their sleeves Wednesday.
"This is a great motivation to get us out to donate — besides altruism and helping the community."
The American Red Cross, which sponsored and organized the event, tested blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, the Red Cross said in a news release.
The test may indicate whether a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may also help coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
Armando Soliz, 68, a retired CHP officer, was there with his wife, Debra, to donate.
"I was in the Air Force in the mid-'70s when I first donated," Soliz said. And he's been a blood donor ever since.
"This is all going to a good cause," he said of Wednesday's blood drive. "To save a life, whether it be a fireman, a civilian or a peace officer, it's all worth it."
Randy Christensen, a county employee, threw his support behind the BPD.
"I usually donate at Houchin," Christensen said as lay on a donor table. "When I saw that the Red Cross was going to be here, I said, 'Hey, I've got to go donate.'"
If you missed Wednesday's event, the next one is coming hard on its heels from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the DoubleTree by Hilton.
All donations are by appointment.