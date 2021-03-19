First parklet lands in downtown Bakersfield

City Councilman Andrae Gonzales believes a number of small steps can lead to significant progress for an area like downtown Bakersfield.
Whether it’s a new restaurant or cafe popping up in the heart of the city, a mural or public art installation being erected in Eastchester, or a new housing opportunity proposed near Bakersfield's urban center, Gonzales sees such amenities adding up for the greater good of the community.
On Friday, city officials along with leaders from The Hub of Bakersfield unveiled their latest step forward, holding a ribbon-cutting for Bakersfield’s first parklet at The Padre Hotel.
“It’s projects like this — parklets in downtown Bakersfield — that encourage more and more people to visit our urban core,” Gonzales said. “And not just visit. Not just come to one location and then leave. But to park their car, walk around, visit a cafe, visit a restaurant, take a look at an art gallery, maybe go into a bar ... and enjoy everything that downtown Bakersfield has to offer.”
The parklet is a 65-foot curbside seating area located directly outside The Padre’s 18th Street entrance. The hope is that it’s a place people can grab a bite to eat, enjoy a drink and simply connect when out and about.
Jennifer Johnson, general manager of The Padre, said the hotel looks to keep the parklet as a casual and comfortable location for patrons.
“They can enjoy meals, coffee, socialize with their friends and co-workers. It’s a great way for the community to connect and engage in a different way,” she said.
Gonzales pointed to the refurbished Bitwise building across the street as well as a planned residential project scheduled to overtake the nearby Greyhound bus station as bright spots with downtown attempting to emerge from the economic and social hurdles created by COVID-19.
“We took a big hit in downtown Bakersfield over the last year. But this upcoming year, downtown Bakersfield will come roaring back,” he said. “I’m very excited about the future of downtown Bakersfield and all of Bakersfield’s urban core for the next, not only year, but five, 10 years.”
City officials said parklets are common in many of California’s coastal communities. With that, Jonathan Yates, chairman of The Hub of Bakersfield, said he hopes this newest addition is the first of many to spring up locally.
“We want to see more of this in our city so people can come to downtown as the center of vibrancy in Bakersfield, and really reflect the diversity of our whole town,” he said.