First-of-its-kind conference looks to inspire up-and-coming entrepreneurs

“You have to spend money to make money.”
“Being new is also a strength, because it means you’re looking at something with fresh eyes.”
“You might have the greatest idea since sliced bread: Who cares and why should they?”
Business lessons were abundant at the Kern High School District’s first all-day business conference for students, the Youth Entrepreneurship Education Summit. Hundreds of seventh- to 12th-graders gathered Friday at the district’s Entrepreneurship Resource Center in the Career Technical Education Center, where they enjoyed opportunities to learn from local professionals on topics like human resources, marketing and finance.
Jordan Vickers, for one, is a Stockdale High senior who hopes to start a business to develop a productivity app after noticing deficiencies in one he found over the summer while trying to look for something that might help him balance his 12th-grade workload.
“I'd be glad or excited to go to more of these,” Vickers said, referring to the conference and the practical lessons it provided. “And I feel like you can learn a lot here and really learn what goes on into the real world, what will happen outside of the classroom — it feels a lot more hands-on rather than simulated.”
The day was a capstone event for the district’s Entrepreneurship Resource Centers in that it was a big part of the goal of the centers for Program Manager Angel Cottrell, who’s also CEO of the Apollo Consultancy group.
The goal? To provide local students with the premier youth education entrepreneurship program in the state, she said.
“I want the impact of this program to reverberate not only in our students’ lives, but throughout our community, and to understand the importance of an entrepreneurial mindset,” she said Friday. “And knowing that each one of us has an opportunity to create value for others by solving problems, by seeing a problem as an opportunity. And when we create value for others, we validate our value. … And that is the foundation of everything that we start with here at this program.”
The centers also create a strong support for local virtual enterprise teams, success that's resulted in five teams with 75 students total going to a national competition in New York last school year, and doing really well when they got there. Out of more than 500 schools there, Bakersfield High earned second place for its business plan, alongside two others: Ridgeview High took fourth, and fifth went to a Centennial High VE business.
The centers launched a little over a year ago to support aspiring 12- to 17-year-old entrepreneurs in Kern, regardless of whether they’re part of one of the 11 award-winning local virtual entrepreneurship teams.
St. Francis Parish School eighth-grader Ella Porter’s first experience in business was helping her grandmother’s candy business. As she started doing that, she realized the potential that YouTube might have as a business tool, which in turn inspired her to take one of Cottrell’s extracurricular courses at the center on business mindset.
“You don’t really think about YouTube being a business, but you can earn money, you have subscribers you need to gain, so that really inspired me to join that class,” said Porter, who plans to be a Stockdale High student next year. “And it taught me a lot about how to manage my time and different ways I can view my work.”