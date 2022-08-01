First of community meetings covers county sales tax proposal

Kern County community meetings

Interested to learn more about the proposed tax-increase? The following meetings are geared toward meeting constituents in places close to them. Ally Soper, the chief communications officer for Kern County, said more meetings will be planned and virtual options will also be possible.

Meetings are scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Thursday at the Stockdale Country Club, 7001 Stockdale Highway

Aug. 8 at the Kern River Veterans/Senior Building, 3406 Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella

Aug. 11 at the Golden Hills Community Services District, 21415 Reeves St., Tehachapi

Aug. 15 at the David Head Community Building, 10300 San Diego St., Lamont

Aug. 17 at the Riverlakes Ranch Community Center, 3825 Riverlakes Drive, Bakersfield

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West Rosamond

Aug. 25 at East Bakersfield Veterans Hall, 2101 Ridge Road, Bakersfield

Aug. 29 at Mojave Senior Center, 15580 O St., Mojave

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Taft Oildorado Room, 550 Supply Row, Taft

Sept. 7 at the PMC Condor Room, 2524 Beechwood Way, Pine Mountain Club

Sept. 8 at the Whiting Center 26940 Bear Valley Road, Tehachapi

Sept. 12 at the Kernville Community Building, 11447 Kernville Road, Kernville

Sept. 13 at the Lost Hills Community Center, 14688 Lost Hills Road, Lost Hills

Sept. 19 at the CSD Community Room, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive, Tehachapi

Sept. 21 at the Frazier Mountain Park Rec Center, 3801 Park Drive, Frazier Park

Sept. 28 at the Boron Senior Center, 27177 Twenty Mule Team Road, Boron

Sept. 29 at the Shafter Veterans Building, 309 California Ave., Shafter

Oct. 3 at the Rosedale Bible Church, 16000 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield

Oct. 4 at the Bakersfield Country Club, 4200 Country Club Drive, Bakersfield