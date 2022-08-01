 Skip to main content
First of community meetings covers county sales tax proposal

20190929-bc-buildings

The County of Kern Administrative Center

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Needles littering parks. People urinating as children walk to school. A new grocery store.

Oildale residents met with top county officials Monday to advocate about these concerns during a county-led meeting to educate people about a Nov. 8 ballot measure that, if passed, would bump up the sales tax in unincorporated parts of Kern County and to hear about their constituents’ needs. Monday’s gathering was the first community meeting of several scheduled in-person and virtually in the run-up to the general election.

