First of community meetings covers county sales tax proposal

Needles littering parks. People urinating as children walk to school. A new grocery store.
Oildale residents met with top county officials Monday to advocate about these concerns during a county-led meeting to educate people about a Nov. 8 ballot measure that, if passed, would bump up the sales tax in unincorporated parts of Kern County and to hear about their constituents’ needs. Monday’s gathering was the first community meeting of several scheduled in-person and virtually in the run-up to the general election.
At their July 28 meeting, the Kern County Board of Supervisors agreed to place a sales tax increase — from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent — on the ballot. It would raise funds for public safety, economic development and general government administration.
The tax would be levied on business-to-business transactions and items such as gas and fast food. It will not be levied on grocery stores, medicine and other basic necessities, according to the county.
“There were promises made,” said Kristy Gandarilla, a decades-long Oildale resident, speaking of elected officials’ past actions to The Californian. “… and (they) went in one ear and out the other.”
Kern County is the 11th-most populous county in the state but is ranked as the fifth-most populous unincorporated area in the state, Ally Soper, the county’s chief communications officer, said in a phone interview prior to the meeting. She added there are about 305,000 constituents residing in those areas of the county.
If passed, the ballot measure would support the county’s discretionary funding. Kern previously relied on property valuations of oil and gas companies. But California’s policies to phase out oil and gas permitting create a sizable dent in revenues and the need to raise money outside of the state’s control, Ryan Alsop, the county’s chief administrative officer, said during the meeting.
“We are highly unique … and we are suffering for it,” Alsop said.
It is estimated the measure could generate about $54 million annually, Soper added.
She added 95 percent of California counties have already passed this type of tax, and therefore Kern is an outlier. The sales tax will also only be on the ballot of residents in unincorporated areas of the county.
Kern has about a $3.1 billion budget and about $400 million is earmarked for discretionary spending. Roughly 90 percent of $400 million is gathered from unincorporated parts of the county, Alsop said.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer each mentioned unique challenges facing their departments as the Sheriff’s Office remains inadequately staffed and caseloads for prosecutors increase.
Longtime area resident Fred Enyeart said he doesn’t need to be convinced about law enforcement’s lean employment capacity and the need to fill positions. He is concerned about county officials fulfilling promises made when touting the sales tax.
“We’ve been burned in the times before,” Enyeart said during the meeting.
Beautifying parks isn’t something he and area resident Gandarilla are interested in — it’s the lasting change, such as decreasing deputies’ response times and dealing with people walking around with mental health illnesses.
