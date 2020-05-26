Kern County loves to set records — like breaking the sound barrier in 1947, hosting the first space shuttle landing in 1981, and completing the first private human spaceflight in 2004.
This week, another, much less thrilling record could be broken in the Golden Empire.
"We're going to come close to Bakersfield breaking the hottest temperature ever measured on May 27," said Bill South, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Hanford station.
According to South, the hottest temperature ever measured in Bakersfield on this date Wednesday was 106 degrees, a record set in 1974.
The weather service is forecasting a high of 105 on Wednesday, so Bako could fall short (and wouldn't that be a shame!). But some forecasters are predicting a high of 107 (so chill the Champagne, just in case).
The same could happen Thursday, when the weather service is predicting a blistering high of 106, one degree short of the May 28 record of 107 degrees.
But we know anything is possible in the southern San Joaquin Valley. How much do you want it, Kern County?
According to South, overnight lows aren't expected to provide much respite from the scorching days. For example, the overnight low Wednesday and Thursday morning is expected to be 73, with a low of 74 early Friday morning.
The risk to vulnerable residents — the elderly, the homeless, and those who don't have adequate cooling systems — is magnified when temperatures remain elevated overnight, South said.
"When your body isn't able to recover, to get back to an equilibrium, it makes the next day much more difficult," he said.
Bakersfield isn't alone in facing this first serious heat wave of 2020. The hot temperatures are expected to strike throughout the valley, affecting Visalia, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Modesto and points even farther north, South said.
Meanwhile, spray parks and public pools will remain closed, said Joseph Conroy, a spokesman for the city of Bakersfield.
"From what I've seen — and this seems to be changing pretty often — those amenities are part of the Stage/Phase III of the state's reopening plan," Conroy wrote in an email. "The city's Recreation & Parks Department is closely monitoring when we'll be allowed to re-open those amenities. We're hoping it is soon, but public health and safety is our top priority."
Michelle Corson, a spokeswoman for the Kern County Public Health Services Department, said concerns surrounding COVID-19 will delay the opening of cooling centers.
"Cooling Centers normally open in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys when the temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher, according to the National Weather Service's forecast," she wrote in an email.
"At this time, due to the stay-at-home order that is in place, especially for our high-risk seniors, we will be delaying opening to ensure that we minimize risk of exposing our vulnerable populations to COVID-19."
Corson encourages anyone with concerns related to a senior’s safety to contact the county's 24-hour Adult Protective Services line at 868-1006.
The Mission at Kern County, however, is opening its cooling center for anyone who needs it during the heat wave.
Fortunately, high temperatures in the southern valley are expected to moderate on Friday, hovering around the century mark.
"The real relief comes on Saturday," South said. "A dry cold front is coming through that should drop the high to about 88."
Normal temperatures are expected to dominate into early next week, he said.
In the meantime, flirting with records is what we do, Kern County.
Might as well own it.
(1) comment
No better time to stay home in the pool!
