First lady Jill Biden to visit Kern County for second Cesar Chavez Day in a row

First lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks at a citizenship ceremony Monday at the National Chavez Center three days before Cesar Chavez Day, according to the Cesar Chavez Foundation.
The event takes place three days before what would have been the labor leader's 95th birthday, according to the release. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ur M. Jaddou will also be present to administer the Oath of Allegiance and present a the Outstanding American by Choice award to United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero.
This will be the second time the first lady has visited Kern County in a year. Biden also visited a site in Kern foundational to the farm labor movement during the last Cesar Chavez Day.
She spoke at Forty Acres, the original home of the UFW.
The Chavez Center in Keene is where Chavez spent the last 25 years of his life, the release says. He and his wife are both buried at the center, which is located on the Cesar Chavez National Monument.
The event will also feature remarks from Cesar Chavez President Paul Chavez, the release says.