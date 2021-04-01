First lady Jill Biden spent night in Bakersfield before departing Thursday afternoon

Jill Biden apparently took an extended stay in the southern Central Valley.
The first lady of the United States spent Wednesday night in Bakersfield, and all indications are that she resided at The Padre Hotel.
A large motorcade awaited Biden along the side alley of the historic hotel Thursday afternoon before whisking her away at just after 1 p.m. for her return flight to Washington, D.C.
According to a notice from the White House, Biden, who remains a writing teacher at Northern Virginia Community College, had a virtual class to instruct on Thursday morning, which prolonged her stay in Kern County.
The notice said Biden, wearing a dark dress and jacket, took photos with volunteers and local law enforcement before her 1:38 p.m. departure from Meadows Field Airport.
“She’s down to earth. A people person. She didn’t jump on a plane and go to Beverly Hills or Orange County,” said Randa Hunter, a former teacher at Bakersfield High who waited across the street from The Padre to get a glimpse of the first lady. “She took the time to teach her class to her students, here. That shows respect.”
Biden came to Kern County on Wednesday, visiting the historic Forty Acres in Delano where she paid tribute to civil rights icon Cesar Chavez.