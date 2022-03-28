First lady Jill Biden honors immigrants, UFW during return visit to Kern County

First lady Jill Biden returned to Kern County on Monday with a message of solidarity with the nation's immigrants as she took part in a naturalization ceremony and again paid respects to the United Farm Workers labor union, this time at the César E. Chávez National Monument in Keene.
Almost a year to the day after she spoke at the UFW's historic home in Delano, Biden told how her own family had passed down values her Italian-born great-grandparents brought with them across the Atlantic Ocean, including a belief that "anything is possible" in the United States.
"Each of us makes our nation and remakes it in big ways and small," she told an audience that included 31 newly sworn-in immigrants from nine countries. "We are millions of individuals who add up to something so much bigger than any one of us."
Biden opened by honoring Madeleine Albright, the Czechoslovakian immigrant who died Wednesday after having become the first woman to serve as U.S. Secretary of State. Biden also paid tribute to UFW President Teresa Romero, a Mexican immigrant who rose to become the first woman to lead a national labor union.
"Teresa, with your leadership, the United Farm Workers continues to be a voice of justice and humanity for the hard-working Americans who keep food on our table," Biden said.
Speaking in Villa La Paz, where Chávez spent his final years in the Tehachapi Mountains east of Bakersfield, the first lady directly addressed the newest U.S. citizens in the room, saying they understood the American dream better than most, having traveled many miles, waited for years and sacrificed to make new lives in the United States.
"We are grateful to welcome you today and we are proud to call you our countrymen and women," she said "So, … from our president and me, congratulations."
The event, though small in scope, drew high-ranking officials and strong interest by news media from across the region. Among Monday's speakers was César Chávez Foundation President Paul Chavez, who called on citizen immigrants to engage with their community and, speaking to a broader audience, to celebrate diversity instead of being afraid of it.
Romero gave a brief presentation in which she recalled coming to the United States in her 20s after being raised in Mexico as the granddaughter of a women with indigenous heritage.
Unable to speak or understand English, she studied half a dozen words every day and watched mainstream television to improve her language skills. She invoked UFW co-founder César Chávez and quoted him as saying that once social change begins, it cannot be reversed.
"If he were here today, César Chávez would tell us, 'You can do anything,'" Romero said.
Almost a year earlier, on March 31, Biden came to speak at Forty Acres in Delano, saying she and her husband remained inspired by Chávez's service on behalf of people "who were mostly unseen."
On Monday, Biden said she was glad to be back in California and honored to be joined by members of the Chávez family.
Also speaking Monday was Ur Jaddou, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. She administered the oath of citizenship to the 31 people assembled to be naturalized.
Jaddou called on them to get involved in their new country, be it through schools, local government, armed service, entrepreneurship or running for office.
"Today is your start of a new story," she said, "a new challenge."