The Kern County Public Health Department has reported the first coronavirus death, according to a news release from the department.
There have been 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kern County residents and one in a non-resident.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and are saddened by this,” says Matt Constantine, Director of Kern County Public Health Services. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be and we encourage all residents to stay at home and practice social distancing when going out for essential services.”
Kern County Public Health Services recommends the following protective measures:
· Stay at home except for essential needs.
· Wash hands with soap and water often.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. Follow package instructions for proper disinfecting.
· Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.
· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick.
· Those 65 and older or other high risk groups should self-isolate.
This story will be updated
(15) comments
I haven't been away from home since last Sunday. I am practicing social distancing. I use Instacart and meal delivery. Yet there are new cases and now a death in Kern County. We are only as safe as our best efforts.
STAY HOME PEOPLE. Don’t take your kids with you to the store if possible. Get what you need and get OUT. Too many people at gas stations, Walmart, Costco etc. I haven’t taken my kids out shortly before schools closed. I am the only one who does store runs I go with a list and I’m OUT of there. This is getting out of control and it shows most of the outbreaks currently reported out on a specific side of town!!!!!! Community spread is happening!!!!!!
why all the secrecy? How about some info on who, when, where, why and how?
HIPAA is still in effect whether you're alive or not.
Age? Any underlying med issues? Please report these!
What is so hard to understand about "It's none of your business"?
Releasing the age does not violate HIPAA. May be part of some state or federal pandemic guideline. There is no violation of anyone’s privacy by giving the age, but I guess the rights of the deceased outweigh the needs of the living during a pandemic.
I am really really worried of the present Situation of Bakersfield. Media must avoid all unimportant news of food menus or sports event these times. If we dont take it very very very serious, it will spread like wild fire in Bakersfield. I was in my home for past two weeks, just went outside in my car to but some urgent food items, i was shocked to see places crowded with children and old people. India more than 3 Billion people after 5 weeks of first covid cases death is only 500. Full nation LOCKDOWN for 21 days. Full Curfew and No one is allowed to go outside.
I was in India last September, and they have just over 1 billion people, not 3 billion. You may want to recheck your facts before posting them.
Must everyone always be an autocorrector? You got her point. Shaddap!
When it comes to the cr@p you constantly post, correction is a constant need...
People like you who consistently write a lot of non-factual information need to be corrected. Sadly, there are some people out there that may take something you say as truthful. No info is not good, but wrong info is very bad.
When this is over I'm gonna throw a party and invite you. You sound like a really fun person.
It comes from the top. India has a better leader than we. Obviously smarter and actually cares about his people.
Thankful for the Governors. Real leadership. Except the South. Common MS, MZ, AL. Trump synchophant. Economy first. Let em die! Pathetic.
Honestly dude, your constant Trump bashing isn't helping ANYONE right now, do you know that? People like you are a poison; where we should be coming together, all you do is continue a vain attempt to drive people apart.
I'm convinced you are just some 15 year old punk posting on mommy's laptop when she's not looking.
Some of our governors are the most brain dead "leaders" out there. Most are devoted to their special interest groups and NOT the citizens- do some research and quit getting all your news from MSNBC...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.